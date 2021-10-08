Barclays Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €60.00 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.04 ($64.75).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

