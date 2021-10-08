Barclays Cuts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $68.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.