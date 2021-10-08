Barclays Increases Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

