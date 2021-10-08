Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £709.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.69.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

