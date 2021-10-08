Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $874.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

