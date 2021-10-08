Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,755 ($22.93) on Friday. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,885 ($24.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,715.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 852.44.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.