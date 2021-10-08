Barclays Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Overweight

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

ABEV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Ambev by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ambev by 491.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

