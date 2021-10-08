Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

ETR:BAS opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

