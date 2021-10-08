Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.