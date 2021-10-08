Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post sales of $581.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $579.10 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 210,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 196,001 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

