BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Increased to Buy at CLSA

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of BGNE opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,143,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BeiGene by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

