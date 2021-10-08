Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

