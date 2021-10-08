Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 834.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 810.15. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 530.20 ($6.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 935 ($12.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre acquired 3,100 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.