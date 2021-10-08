Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
MRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).
Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 834.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 810.15. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 530.20 ($6.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 935 ($12.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
