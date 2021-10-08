Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

BWMX opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,325,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

