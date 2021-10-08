B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.52. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover B&G Foods.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million.
NYSE BGS opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
