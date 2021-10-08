Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

BCYC stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

