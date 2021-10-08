Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Roth Capital

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,865. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

