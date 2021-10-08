Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 10.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $53.99. 2,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

