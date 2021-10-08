Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $731.44 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $777.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

