Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BMRA stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.44. 17,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,041. The company has a market cap of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

