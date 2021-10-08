BioNTech SE to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $18.09 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $13.99. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2021 earnings at $47.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

BNTX stock opened at $246.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.99. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

