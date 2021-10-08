BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Down 3%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.30. 139,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 83,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.
BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
