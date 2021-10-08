BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Down 3%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.30. 139,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 83,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get BioVie alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.