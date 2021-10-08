Bit Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 156,470 call options on the company. This is an increase of 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,029 call options.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Bit Digital has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 345,789 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

