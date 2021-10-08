Bitcoin SV Trading Up 34.5% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $180.58 or 0.00325624 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.41 billion and approximately $732.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,456.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $610.25 or 0.01100420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.00340593 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00041102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003067 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,863,620 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

