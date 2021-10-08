BitSend (BSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. BitSend has a total market cap of $104,171.03 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.25 or 0.00347640 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,799,087 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

