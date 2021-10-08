BlackRock Inc. Has $252.80 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Mesa Laboratories worth $252,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $309.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $325.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total transaction of $203,169.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,133,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

