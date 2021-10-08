BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 82,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Meta Financial Group worth $237,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

