Blair William & Co. IL Has $860,000 Stock Position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.76% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 746.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

