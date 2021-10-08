Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.75. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

