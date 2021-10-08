Blair William & Co. IL Sells 124 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $219.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.83 and its 200 day moving average is $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

