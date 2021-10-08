Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,733 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 24.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 39.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.65 on Friday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

