Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,040 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 991,813 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.