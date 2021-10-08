Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 5.9% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.98 on Friday, hitting $411.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,112. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

