Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 447.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,833. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

