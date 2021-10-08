Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $12.86 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,857,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.16. 14,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

