BMO Capital Markets Cuts Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target to $27.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of MSP opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Datto has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Datto by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

