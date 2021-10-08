BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,988 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth $5,716,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.61 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

