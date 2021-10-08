BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $227,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

