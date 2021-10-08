BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 20,666 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,666 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

