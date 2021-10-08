BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,119 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after purchasing an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $17,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 203.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 356,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 238,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

