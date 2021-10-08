BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.