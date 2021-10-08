BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. With gradual economic recovery, it is poised for decent loan growth despite a competitive banking environment. BOK Financial’s diverse revenue mix and efforts to expand on acquisitions will drive growth in the quarters ahead. With decent liquidity and investment-grade credit ratings, it might be able to continue meeting debt obligations in the near term. Yet, persistently rising operating costs might cause operational inefficiency and hinder bottom-line growth in the near term. Low interest rates are likely to keep net interest margins (NIM) under pressure. Capital-deployment activities seem unsustainable.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $93.11 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

