Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Also, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,949,911.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,061,854 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,094.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$6.41. 134,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,432. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.74 million and a PE ratio of 1.56.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

