Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Booking by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,786,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,490.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,834. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,286.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,294.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

