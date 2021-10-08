Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 1,037,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,627. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

