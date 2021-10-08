Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The AES were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The AES by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The AES by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The AES by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The AES by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,112,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after buying an additional 279,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in The AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AES stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

