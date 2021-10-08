Boston Partners Grows Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.37% of Merchants Bancorp worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after buying an additional 98,964 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

