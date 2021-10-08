Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.