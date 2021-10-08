Boston Partners Reduces Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.80% of Covanta worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE CVA opened at $20.09 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

