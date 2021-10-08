Boston Partners Sells 2,071,209 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Boston Partners lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,071,209 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in WestRock by 40,746.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78,641 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

